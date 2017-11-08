State increases victims’ compensation benefits

Recovering from a violent crime can be an expensive process. To help, the Texas Criminal Victims’ Compensation program benefit limits were increased last year, said state Attorney General Ken Paxton.

In the financial year 2017, the program paid out $64 million, $16.8 million more than in 2016, according to state records. The compensation provided to victims in each county during 2017 is still being calculated, according to the attorney general’s office.

In 2016, before the increase went into effect, 15 Hood County victims were awarded $71,282 in compensation, according to state records. The state also reimbursed Hood County law enforcement agencies $21,152 in sexual assault exam costs in 2016, according to state records.

The Crime Victims Compensation Program reimburses victims and their families for certain crime-related expenses up to $50,000, according to the attorney general’s office. Reimbursement includes loss of income, loss of support, medical costs, mental health counseling, rent and relocation assistance, and funeral and burial costs. The fund is paid for by criminal court costs, fees and fines from convicted offenders. No taxpayer money is involved.

Mary Flores, the crime victim liaison for the Hood County Sheriff’s Office, said she has helped victims file for compensation. Appointments to talk about an application with Flores can be made by calling 817-579-3330, she said.