All good Texans know that you eat Black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day for good luck, safety and fortune in the coming year. Another tradition calls for 12 grapes to be eaten – one for each month of the New Year.

Some traditions suggest that you should wear something red or something new on New Year’s Day for good luck.

And just in case you might “sweep out the good luck,” you are advised that no sweeping or dusting should take place on New Year’s Day.