Special service planned to commemorate 9/11

The Hood County Prayer Task Force and the Memorial Lane Task Force are teaming up on a special service to remember first responders and all who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. A special service is planned for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the new Memorial Lane, located at the Jim Burks Firefighter Park at 561 North Travis St. In the event of rain, the service will be held in council chambers at Granbury City Hall, 116 W. Bridge St. At the Memorial Lane site, there will be limited seating for seniors and others with special needs. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets or folding chairs. Transportation will be provided from designated parking on Travis Street.