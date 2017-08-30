Special brew to benefit Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts

Revolver Brewing plans to brew a golden ale next week as part of broader efforts to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Granbury-based brewery is pledging all profits from sales of the draft-only beer to the American Red Cross and select local charities, earmarked for disaster-relief efforts. The yet-to-be-named beer, which Revolver is set to brew early next week, will be distributed to on-premise accounts throughout Texas beginning in late September, pending approval by Texas regulators. “We all have friends and family in the area, and we’d like to do anything we can to help people out,” said Grant Wood, Revolver’s co-founder and brewmaster. In addition to 50,000 cans of clean water produced by MillerCoors, Revolver is transporting diapers, paper products, food and other supplies it has collected in partnership with the Granbury Chamber of Commerce. Brewery co-founder and president Rhett Keisler said at least two of the trucks already have been filled with donations, which continued to pour in on Wednesday. Keisler, who grew up in the Houston suburb Sugar Land, said watching the disaster unfold from afar has been equal parts painful and inspiring. “It’s been very hard to watch. You just realize the effort common, everyday people are putting forward, putting their own lives at risk to rescue people off of roofs in the middle of the night. It’s just amazing to me,” said Keisler.