A gospel concert featuring Dani Porter and Kim Wood, formerly with Divine Grace, will follow the Famous Souper Supper fundraiser presented by the Acton Methodist Women on Friday, Jan. 27. The soup supper begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Christian Life Center followed by the concert at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in the church office, from any Acton UMW member, and at the door.