Moral injury is defined as the damage done to one’s conscience or morals. It can result from ethical dilemmas associated with war, or even from abuse or an assault in civilian life.The Soul Repair Day program Saturday, Sept. 30 is geared toward those who may be suffering with these dilemmas. Presented by the nonprofit Wet Vets organization, the free program runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Acton United Methodist Church, 3433 Fall Creek Highway.