The son of a woman killed in a hit-and-run on Feb. 13 was arrested Wednesday on warrants from multiple counties.

Timothy Allen Turrey, 26, of Granbury, was arrested a warrant from Tarrant County for intoxicated assault with a vehicle serious bodily injury; from Johnson County for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle enhanced by serious bodily injury, intoxicated assault with a vehicle serious bodily injury, accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than $200, intoxicated assault with a vehicle serious injury, and evading arrests/detention with a vehicle enhances by serious bodily injury; and from Somervell County for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Turrey is also charged in Hood County for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than 1 gram and resisting arrest/search/transportation, according to Hood County Sheriff’s Office records.

Hood County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose said officials investigating Martine Turrey’s death are aware of Timothy’s past.

Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said he does not believe Timothy was involved in Martine Turrey’s death.