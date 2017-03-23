Warmer temperatures are inching their way back into the Texas weather patterns and with them comes the increasing likelihood of crossing paths with a snake.

Tucked under logs or in crevices, snakes are becoming increasingly active during the day, and it will soon be warm enough for them to operate at night as well, said Dallas-Fort Worth Herpetological Society President Mark Pyle.

Those wishing to identify a snake can visit “What kind of snake is this? North Texas” and the website TexasSnakeID.com to help people know what snakes are around them.

The four types of venomous snakes that have been identified in Hood County are the western diamondback rattlesnake, copperhead, massasauga rattlesnake and the coral snake, he said.

Most snakes species found in Hood County are not dangerous to humans, Pyle said. Allowing a non-dangerous snake to live nearby can actually prevent poisonous snakes from taking up residence.

Pyle said he or members of the herpetological society are happy to visit with those worried about a snake on their property to identify it, offer education about the species and relocate the snake if necessary for the peace of both snake and human. He can be reached at [email protected] or 817-501-4544.