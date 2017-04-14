A 19-year-old Granbury resident was found dead on the side of Acton Highway on Thursday. Texas Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information to come forward.

At about 10 p.m. Thursday, an unknown vehicle traveling west on Acton Highway struck Blithe Craig Baggett as he was riding a skateboard in the roadway, said Staff Sergeant Dub Gillum. The driver left and did not report the accident, but a passing motorist found Baggett’s body, Gillum said.

Anyone with any information regarding the vehicle involved in the hit and run should contact the Texas Highway Patrol in Granbury at 817-579-3337.