A 75-year-old Granbury woman was transported to the hospital after her car flipped and landed upside down Thursday.

Dana Gibson was traveling west on Cleburne Highway 5 miles southeast of Acton in a 2007 Mazda Miata around 3 p.m. when the accident occurred.

“Gibson claimed to go over a dip in the road and lost control of her vehicle and traveled across the east bound lane and off the south side of the roadway,” said Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Dub Gillum. “Gibson’s vehicle struck a cement culvert and became airborne and landed upside down.”

Gibson was wearing a seat belt, he said. She was transported to JPS Hospital in Ft. Worth by air ambulance in serious condition.