Singing birthday girl captures hearts at 102

Lois Gaston celebrated her 102nd birthday on Monday with a fresh hair-do, gifts from her friends, and a pink and yellow rose cake. She got a special kick out of a card signed by all her friends.

Born in 1915 in the West Texas town of Ballinger to Bessy and Herman Henson, Gaston grew up with two brothers. Her brothers are the ones who taught her to sing her “drunkard song,” officially called “Show Me the Way to Go Home” and recorded in 1926 by comedian Frank Crumit. Gaston still enjoys singing the song, by request, to the staff and residents at Granbury Villa Rehab and Nursing facility where she now lives, said Melinda Myers, business development specialist at the Villa.

She married Frank Gaston and, after their own child died at birth, the couple raised their two nephews, Kenneth and Weldon Henson. She worked part time as an accountant and sold Neutral Life Vitamins.