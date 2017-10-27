Shooting video shown only in courtroom

An Arizona jury watched video Thursday of the Mesa, Arizona police officer shooting a Granbury man.

That officer, Philip Brailsford, is charged with second-degree murder for shooting and killing Daniel Shaver while Shaver was on his hands and knees pleading with police not to shoot him.

The body camera video of the shooting had been withheld before the trial. Judge George Foster allowed the video to be shown to the jury but prohibited news organizations at the trial from broadcasting the shooting video.