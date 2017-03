The parade starts at noon Saturday for General Granbury’s birthday celebration on the square. The Hood County Sheriff’s Posse will be riding horseback as part of the parade. The route begins at the Granbury ISD parking lot at Pearl and Morgan streets. The parade travels east on Pearl and is expected to be on the square by noon. The parade route continues past the square and concludes at Hewlett Park, 634 E. Pearl St., across from city beach.