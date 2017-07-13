Hood County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for Michael Walker Crouch, 50. They believe he has information about a case they are investigating, according to Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

Crouch is a white male, 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a parole warrant for a felony driving while intoxicated.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Crouch they can call the Sheriff’s Office at 817-579-3307 or call Crimestoppers at 817-573-TIPS.