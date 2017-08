Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, a caller reported a reckless driver on West Highway 377 near the First Christian Church of Granbury to emergency dispatchers, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. The driver, Larry Joe Rogers, 69, from Denison, was intoxicated and in possession of 2.4 grams of methamphetamine and several medications without a prescription, Rose said.

Rogers was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony with a $7,500 bond.