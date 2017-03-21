Responding to the increased number of citizens wanting to assist law enforcement officials and build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime, Sheriff Roger Deeds announced that Hood County citizens are being invited to become Associated Members of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas.

Membership invitations will go out in the mail over the next several weeks. Association member funding allows the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas to provide critical training, technical resources and legislative support on key criminal justice issues to law enforcement officers across the state. In addition, dues will be used to support crime prevention and awareness programs, promote public safety, fight drug abuse, provide additional training for sheriff’s and their deputies and provide scholarships for children of law enforcement officers.

Citizens not receiving a membership appeal or desiring more information can contact the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas at 1601 S. Interstate 35, Austin, Texas, 78741 or www.txsheriffs.org.