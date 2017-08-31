Sheriff: Don’t panic over fuel supplies

Gas prices are rising throughout Hood County (right now, they are at $2.49 per gallon at several locations), but Sheriff Roger Deeds said there is no need to panic over the refineries that were damaged by Hurricane Harvey. Deeds and Emergency Management Coordinator/Fire Marshal Ray Wilson said they are in communication with state agencies to monitor the situation, but Deeds said the shortages are believed to be temporary. Though recovery will take years for the areas in South Texas that were hit by the storm, Deeds said that fuel deliveries to North Texas may be back to normal as early as next week. One local resident who was traveling south Thursday morning posted on the HCN’s Facebook page that he passed a number of tanker trucks apparently on their way to deliver fuel.