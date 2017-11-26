Shadow Warriors Project helps special operatives

Krystal Geist recently spoke on the Shadow Warriors Project during the Salute to Service program at Granbury Resort Conference Center. Her husband Mark served in the Marine Corps for 12 years. As a civilian he continued to serve the country as a special operative contractor where he worked in dangerous places around the world. Mark was seriously injured in a terrorist attack in Benghazi while providing security for people inside the CIA security Annex. For the next two years, the family struggled financially while Mark underwent 14 treatments and surgeries, and was unable to work. To help others in similar situations, Mark and Krystal established the Shadow Warriors Project.