A Ford pickup truck carrying seven Tarleton State University students ran a stop sign and hit another pickup on FM 51 south of Paluxy late Friday afternoon, according to the highway patrol. An occupant of the Ford was airlifted with a possible broken leg. The driver of the other pickup was taken to Lake Granbury Medical Center for his injuries. The students in the Ford, four men and three women, were cited for minors in possession of alcohol and drug paraphernalia, the highway patrol said.