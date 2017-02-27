For the second year, retired homicide detective David Thornton will be offering a self defense class for senior girls. He will be assisted by former Gang Intelligence sergeant Richard Morris, who is a 10th degree black belt in karate. The 4-hour class (two hours of classroom instruction, two hours of physical protection training) will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Granbury High School. Cost is $20, and there’s room for 24 students. To sign up, call Thornton at 817-994-0536 or email [email protected] or [email protected]