The second of a several public workshops to discuss possible expansion of the Hood County Library has been set for 10 a.m. Thursday, April 20, in the jury selection room at the Hood County Justice Center, 1200 W. Pearl St. The county has about $1 million set aside for the project, but the first design submitted by the architect has a $5 million price tag. (He is working on some cheaper options.) Fundraising efforts will be made, but it is possible that a tax rate increase would be necessary if the project moves forward. It is also possible that county commissioners will let voters decide.