There are still a few more tickets available for Thursday’s “Make America Great Again” Republican fundraiser featuring Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, according to Hood County Tea Party spokesman Dave Eagle. The event will be at the DeCordova Bend Country Club. Individual tickets for both the VIP reception that starts at 5:30 and the dinner afterward are $150. Tickets for the dinner only are $60 each. For tickets, call 682-498-3039.