Hood County Sheriff’s deputies unsuccessfully searched for an escaped Callahan County inmate and his accomplice Friday.

Arthur Mathew Thurman, 32, escaped from Callahan County jail on Thursday with the help of his nephew, 19-year-old Olmedo Bailey Olivas, said Callahan County Sheriff Terry Joy. Thurman was being held on a warrant from Oklahoma for failing to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

At about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Olivas had pulled a truck up next to the jail and was waiting when Thurman brought the trash out, Joy said. The escape was observed and Joy and his deputies immediately began pursuing the truck. The pair then ditched the truck and took off on foot.

Hood County deputies were following up on a lead, said Hood County Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

“I don’t think he is dangerous, I just think he made a bad decision,” Joy said.