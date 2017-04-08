A search continues for an elderly Tolar area man reported missing late Friday night. Thomas Lawrence, 82, left in his pickup Friday but didn’t return home. His pickup was found Saturday morning on his 700-acre ranch off Coleman Ranch Road in southwestern Hood County. Sheriff Roger Deeds said there are no signs of foul play. Firefighters searched through the night, and drones with heat-sensing detectors were used. Dogs and a DPS helicopter have been called to help with the search. Anyone with information about the missing man should call the sheriff’s office at 817-579-3308.