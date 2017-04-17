School opts for voluntary, not mandatory, Breathalyzer tests at prom

Citing legal concerns, Granbury school officials Monday night opted for voluntary instead of mandatory Breathalyzer tests for students entering the high school prom at Arlington Convention Center May 29. A group of students, concerned about underage drinking and alcohol-related car crashes, requested that each attendee receive a breath test as they arrive at the prom. School attorneys pointed out that prom tickets were bought with no mention of mandatory alcohol tests, Superintendent Jim Largent said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR