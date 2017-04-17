Citing legal concerns, Granbury school officials Monday night opted for voluntary instead of mandatory Breathalyzer tests for students entering the high school prom at Arlington Convention Center May 29. A group of students, concerned about underage drinking and alcohol-related car crashes, requested that each attendee receive a breath test as they arrive at the prom. School attorneys pointed out that prom tickets were bought with no mention of mandatory alcohol tests, Superintendent Jim Largent said.