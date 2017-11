A Granbury school district employee was arrested in the Emma Roberson Elementary parking lot Thursday morning for DWI. About 7 a.m. sheriff’s office dispatch received a call of a reckless driver on Glen Rose Highway. The caller said the vehicle was speeding and swerving into oncoming traffic. Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the school parking lot. A 45-year-old woman was arrested and charged with DWI.