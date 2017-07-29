A Hood County great-grandfather is thankful for two law enforcement officers’ quick actions. On June 25, trooper Thomas Anderson and Deputy Keith Martin responded to a 911 call for a child locked in a vehicle in Holiday Estates south of Granbury.

Max and Pat LaDuke’s 1-year-old great granddaughter was trapped in the car. The family called 911 and found a hammer, but Anderson and Martin arrived before they could break the window.

“She wouldn’t have been smiling if it had happened these last few days in July,” Max said.