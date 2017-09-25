Salvation Army women return from serving Harvey victims

With warm food and laughter, three Salvation Army Women’s Service League of Hood County members spent two weeks serving victims of Hurricane Harvey. Laurie Viselli, Carol McKerman and league president Sharon Grandstaff spent Sept. 1-14 in the league’s rapid response vehicle, similar to a food truck, in and around Victoria. On their busiest day, they served more than 750 meals, Viselli said. In 14 days, they served a total of 4,553 meals, not including those who just needed snacks or drinks.

After their allotted two weeks, a second crew from Hood County – Linda Dowell, Suson Crawford and Deborah Cueller – arrived to keep the truck on the road for another two weeks. The second crew is slated to work their last day on Thursday.