Road rage incident leads to drug arrest

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were sent to investigate a road rage incident on Monroe Highway and Temple Hall Highway just south of the county line, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. Two drivers, a male and a female, who knew each other were involved in the incident, Rose said.

The two drivers were chasing each other at high speeds before stopping in the middle of the road near Monroe Highway and Temple Hall Highway, Rose said. Kaitlynn Lee Rodgers, 18, slashed her friend’s vehicle tire, and then the friend slashed Rodgers’ tire, he explained. Rodgers also threw rocks breaking a window of the friend’s vehicle.

The second driver was released, Rose said. Rodgers was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony, and misdemeanors for resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated with an open container.