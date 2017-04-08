Rescuers on horseback found an elderly man alive in thick brush Saturday afternoon after an all-night search. Thomas Lawrence, 82, said he went hunting on his 700-acre ranch in southwestern Hood County on Friday and didn’t return home.

The man said he became disoriented and settled in a place in the woods to stay for the night, Sheriff Roger Deeds said. Shortly after noon on Saturday, a sheriff’s posse member and a volunteer, also on horseback, heard the man hollering. The man hollered because he heard the posse member talking. Deeds said the posse member is hard of hearing and talks loud.

Lawrence was being checked at Lake Granbury Medical Center for dehydration. “He’s really in good shape seeing what he has been through,” the sheriff said.