Celebrate Jesus in the Park has been rescheduled for Sunday, June 25 from 12:30 – 5 p.m. at Hewlett Park, 479 E. Pearl St. Non-denominational community event features music by Dod Meadows with Right at the Light, Carey Dyer and the Praise Team, Mel Robinson and Christian Carajal and His Worship group. Free BBQ lunch, bounce houses, dunking booths, face painting, prayer tent. Free shuttle all day from old Kroger parking lot.