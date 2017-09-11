Remember those who serve tonight at Patriot Day program

The 9/11 Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance program is set tonight from 7-8:30 at Memorial Lane and Jim Burks Firefighters Memorial Park, 550 N. Travis St. Granbury’s ceremony will honor first responders and includes the dedication of the law enforcement statue and new lighting. The Hood County Prayer Task Force has joined with the new Memorial Lane Task Force to present the special service that includes song, prayer and bagpipes. “This evening will be set aside as a time of unity and to seek God’s continued grace and favor over our community,” said Fred Orcutt of the Prayer Task Force.