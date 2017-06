Marilyn Haskins has been named Volunteer of the Year by the Lake Granbury Art Association. She was cited for her “selfless volunteer efforts” in support of the LGAA. The opening night reception for the Volunteer of the Year Solo Show is from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Shanley House Center for the Arts, 224 N. Travis St. The free event is open to the public. The show runs June 24 through July 30.