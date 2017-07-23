The object Robert Phelps and his wife Joan brought back as a souvenir really is used to store salt, according to a Hood County News readers.

The pottery object is about 8 inches tall, circular with a right angle to the opening about the same size as the bottom of the jar with a cork in it.

The object is not actually a salt cellars but something very similar said Don Tydeman from Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

“It is a salt pig that is used while cooking with salt,” Tydeman said. “The wide mouth, with a cork in to keep salt dry, makes it easy to scoop out salt for rubbing on meat or other things. A salt cellar would be a small open vessel, usually with a tiny spoon that would be used at the table as a finishing salt. Salt cellars were widely used before Morton, Diamond and others marketed tiny grain salt to be used with shakers.”

