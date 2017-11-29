Reader recognizes airplane tool

A Hood County News reader recognized the “What Is It?” item in the Nov. 25 edition as a tool he used as an airplane mechanic.

The mystery item was found mixed in with a box of old survey equipment. The front of the item has a rotating dial marked to measure up to 360 degrees. A level is mounted in the middle of the dial pointing at the 90-degree angles.

Nik Ludwig, an aircraft mechanic who lives in Granbury, recognized the item as a “Prop Protractor.”

“It’s used for measuring and setting the pitch angles on aircraft propellers. Still used today,” Ludwig said.

Propeller Protractor is an instrument used to measures angles directly between two surfaces, or any number of surfaces, such as setting a detachable blade type propeller on an airplane, according to www.aircraft-tool.com that sells the protractors.

If you have a historical or odd item around your home or business that you would like to know more about, send a photo and a short description to the Hood County News.

If you recognize an item or have an idea how it was used, give us a call or an email explaining what you know about the object and how you learned about it so we can share the information in a future issue of the paper.

Direct calls and emails to Bethany Kurtz at [email protected] or 817-573-7066, ext. 256.

All submissions need to include the submitter’s full name, city and contact information in case we need to contact you for more information.