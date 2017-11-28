Reader recognizes airplane tool

A Hood County News reader recognized the “What Is It?” item in the Nov. 25 edition as a tool he used as an airplane mechanic.

The mystery item was found mixed in with a box of old survey equipment.

A yellow repair tag attached to the handle on the back reads “War Department,” but there was no other information.

The front of the item has a rotating dial marked to measure up to 360 degrees. A level is mounted in the middle of the dial pointing at the 90-degree angles.

Nik Ludwig, an aircraft mechanic who lives in Granbury, recognized the item as a “Prop Protractor.”

“It’s used for measuring and setting the pitch angles on aircraft propellers. Still used today,” Ludwig said.

An internet search turned up a variety of protractors including ones identical to the item pictured in the Hood County News.

Based on images of new protractors, a second level appears to be missing from the lower left-hand corner of the pictured protractors.

“Propeller Protractor is a 4-way precision instrument that measures angles directly between two surfaces, or any number of surfaces, such as setting a detachable blade type propeller on an airplane,” according to www.aircraft-tool.com that sells the protractors.

If you have an historical or odd item around your home or business that you would like to know more about, send a photo and a short description to the Hood County News.

If you recognize an item or have an idea how it was used, give us a call or an email explaining what you know about the object and how you learned about it so we can share the information in a future issue of the paper.

Direct calls and emails to Bethany Kurtz at [email protected] or 817-573-7066, ext. 256.

All submissions need to include the submitter’s full name, city and contact information in case we need to contact you for more information.