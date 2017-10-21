Reactions mixed on Boy Scout decision

Earlier in October, Boy Scouts of America announced it would allow girls to join Cub Scout Troop for the 2018 year. Girls would either form all-girl dens inside existing troops or form separate troops, according to information from the organization. Boy Scouts will also roll out an all-girl Scouting program for older girls that follows the Boy Scout curriculum and will allow them to earn the rank of Eagle Scout for the 2019 Scouting year.

Hood County girls will also continue to have the option of registering for Girl Scouts as part of the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.

Local Scoutmaster for Troop 148 Bruce Lustenhouwer said he thinks the Boy Scouts program has a lot to offer young people of both genders. “The big thing is the Eagle Scout,” he said. “You can’t call that anything else and have it carry the same weight.” Lustenhouwer asked fellow Boy Scout leaders and parents on Facebook what they thought of the change and the responses were mixed but mostly positive, he said.