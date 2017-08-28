While Rapid Response crew stands ready to help, you can help with donations to Salvation Army

The Salvation Army Rapid Response Truck has not yet been called, but Sharon Grindstaff said the crew is on standby and ready to help in areas hit by Hurricane Harvey. Grindstaff, president of The Salvation Army Women’s Service League of Hood County, said the local organization has a team ready to answer the call. Donations to the Salvation Army can be made at the website, www.helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-Sal-Army. Donations by check can be mailed to Salvation Army, Hurricane Harvey, PO Box 1959, Atlanta, Georgia 30301, designate Hurricane Harvey on your check.