Rangers pull swimmer from lake in good condition

Lake Rangers plucked a cold swimmer out of Lake Granbury Tuesday morning.

An 18-year-old Georgia man decided to swim from the DeCordova Bend Park to the Pecan Plantation Marina after spending the night at the park, said Brazos River Authority spokesperson Judi Pierce. A concerned couple reported the swimmer to the BRA.

“The water was only 57 degrees and unsafe at that point for swimming,” she said. “He was examined by EMS for hypothermia but was released and he continued on his way. No citations were issued.”

It is unsafe to swim in waters cooler than 77 degrees because hyperthermia can cause cramping and potentially cause the person to drown, she explained. For more info on how cold water effects swimmers, click here.