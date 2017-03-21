A Hood County family is among those sending aid to ranchers in the Texas Panhandle after fires burned more than 400,000 acres.

Father and son team Cody and Jerry Thornburg and their business associates delivered 7 tons of feed and hay to a ranch 20 miles north of Canadian, Texas. Father Jerry manages Starr Hollow Ranch north of Tolar, and Cody manages WK Gordon Ranch near Walnut Springs. They made a delivery directly to the Big Bull Ranch, Cody said. The rancher told them he lost cattle but wasn’t sure how many.

The Thornburgs partnered with the owner of Butler Feeds in Glen Rose, and Arrow Feed and Ranch in Granbury to help feed the surviving cattle until ranchers could recover.

For those wanting to help, the Texas Farm Bureau has opened an online Panhandle Wildfire Relief Fund accepting donations at www. texasfarmbureau.org/panhandle-wildfire-relief-fund/.

The link also provides county contact information for those wishing to make a monetary or physical donation, said Gary Cooper, president of the Hood/Somervell County Farm Bureau.