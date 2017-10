Granbury Quilters will have a quilt show at First Presbyterian Church on Friday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The historic church is at 303 W. Bridge St., just west of the square. During the same hours, the quilters will have handcrafted items for sale at the Langdon Center Concert Hall, just east of the square.