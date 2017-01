Only Quaker Oats for Alexis Smith’s rabbits. They needed to take some weight off before Wednesday’s rabbit show in the 62nd Hood County Junior Livestock Show. The dietary move paid off because Smith’s pen of 3 rabbits were declared grand champions of the show. Smith, 12, is from Granbury. Daxson Webb, 15, of Tolar, raised the reserve champion pen of 3 rabbits.