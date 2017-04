County officials will observe demonstrations of voting machines by two companies on Monday, and the public is invited to watch as well. One demonstration will take place at 9 a.m., the other at 1 p.m. Both demonstrations will be in the meeting room at Annex I, 1410 W. Pearl St. Elections Administrator Jenise “Crickett” Miller has asked the Commissioners Court to consider replacing the county’s 102 voting machines because they are aging.