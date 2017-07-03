The public hearing to discuss Mayor Nin Hulett’s alleged violation of the City Charter by granting a raise to the city secretary without council approval is not on the Wednesday, July 5 meeting agenda after all. Noting that Hulett had admitted the violation, Mayor Pro Tem Mickey Parson requested a public hearing, which he said is required by the charter. He asked that the public hearing be scheduled for the Wednesday, July 5th meeting. (The council normally meets on Tuesdays, but this week’s meeting was rescheduled due to the July 4th holiday.) Council member Tony Mobly requested a closed session hearing on the matter involving the mayor during the council’s regular meeting two weeks ago. It appears that the issue has been resolved without a public hearing.