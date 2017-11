Around 7 p.m. on Nov. 14, deputies responded to a location on Westover Court in Pecan Plantation for a possible overdose, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

Jose Adan Lopez Jr., 23, was combative with paramedics and was not complying with deputies at the scene, Rose said. Lopez refused medical treatment, Rose said, and was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony, and misdemeanors for possession of dangerous drugs and evading detention.