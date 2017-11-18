Police: Grass hidden in the grass

About 6:40 p.m., an officer saw a woman standing on the side of Highway 377, according to Sgt. Cris Brichetto. The officer saw the woman, Victoria Rose Eye, stomp her right foot twice on an object in the grass next to the shoulder.

While walking the area where he had seen Eye stomping, he located a black nylon zipper bag with green leafy marijuana and crystallized methamphetamine, Brichetto said.

Eye was arrested for possession of controlled substance penalty group one, less than 1 gram; and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.