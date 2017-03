Four black males in hoodies and ski masks robbed Granbury’s Walgreens early Monday morning, police said.

The robbers quickly entered the store on Highway 377 about 3:35 a.m. and “gained control” of the two employees and one customer inside, police Lt. Russell Grizzard said.

At least one of the robbers had a handgun, Grizzard said. The robbers made off with a substantial amount of cash and merchandise. No one was injured, Grizzard said.