On Thursday, Granbury police officers stopped Jacob Guerra, 27, of Granbury, on Pioneer Road for a traffic violation, said Lieutenant Russell Grizzard. Officers found marijuana, methamphetamine, unauthorized prescription medication and a loaded handgun in a void inside the dash, Grizzard said.

Guerra was arrested for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, a third-degree felony, and several misdemeanors.