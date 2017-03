A man was arrested in connection with his wife’s death Thursday, according to officials.

A 72-year-old woman was found dead, and police are investigating her death as a homicide. The victim’s husband, also 72, was arrested, said Granbury Police Sgt. Cris Brichetto.

Police responded to the call at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. A man was reported to be attempting to move the woman’s body into a vehicle.

Police have not yet released any names or information about the cause of death.