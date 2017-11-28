Police arrest driver for drug possession

At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Granbury police were alerted to a reckless driver, said Sgt. Cris Brichetto. Officers were able to stop the vehicle driven by Jeffery Lee Carter, 50, of Euless, on Highway 377 near the intersection with Old Granbury Road, he said.

Officers found Carter was too impaired to drive, Brichetto said. While searching the vehicle, officers found a crystal substance that field tested for methamphetamine along with a glass pipe containing what appeared to be methamphetamine residue.

Carter was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, a third-degree felony.